Cooper Farms donates meat to agencies

VW independent/submitted information

OAKWOOD — In a move that certainly brightened the spirits of many this holiday season, Cooper Farms donated 15,642 pounds of deli meat, valued at nearly $50,000, to a variety of Williams and Defiance County food pantries, the Paulding County Senior Center, and the 50th annual Feast of Giving in Dayton.

The Feast of Giving, which is held Thanksgiving Day at the Dayton Convention Center, brings in more than 8,000 guests who may be spending the holiday alone, homeless and less fortunate or unable to afford a warm meal, and anyone else who wants to attend. This is the 50th annual Thanksgiving dinner in Dayton and the 10th year under the current leadership group.

The recipients of the Williams and Defiance county donations included St. Mary’s Parish Ministry Center in Defiance, the Path Center in Defiance, Edgerton United Methodist Church, and Grace Community Church in Bryan.

The St. Mary’s Parish Ministry Center will not only keep part of the donation for its own use, but will also further distribute to other pantries within the upper northwest Ohio area.

Cooper Farms has always made a point to give back to the areas where the company has operations. With a new sow farm coming to the area, Cooper Farms is excited to begin building meaningful relationships with Williams County and further strengthen them in Defiance County.

“We saw an opportunity to help out a lot of families in these areas,” said Chief Operating Officer Gary Cooper. “We are in the protein business and we know that this is a true need year-round.”

The donations consisted of a variety of sliced and bulk deli items, including turkey, chicken, and ham, were delivered by Cooper Farms team members.