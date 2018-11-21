Van Wert to sell season hoops tickets

Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

Van Wert boys’ basketball season tickets will go on sale Monday, November 26 at Welch Trophy and Northwest Ohio Screen Printing ,1034 Westwood Drive.

This year’s home schedule includes games against Parkway, Wapakoneta, Delphos St. John’s, Crestview, Ottawa-Glandorf, Bryan, Kalida, Kenton, Bath, Celina and Lima Central Catholic

Season tickets cost $55. If you are not currently a season ticket holder and would like to become one, please contact the Van Wert Athletic Department during school hours at 419.238.9601.