Season in review: Crestview Knights

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — By all accounts, the 2018 high school football season was a successful one for Crestview. After all, the Knights won 11 games, a share of the Northwest Conference championship, hosted a playoff game for the second straight year and defeated defending state champion Minster in Week No. 12 to advance to the Division VII Region 28 title game against Fort Loramie.

Before last Saturday’s game in Lima, the only blemish on the schedule was a Week No. 5 loss to Columbus Grove. The following week, Drew Kline’s 14 yard touchdown pass to Griffin Painter as time expired gave the Knights a heart pounding 50-49 win at Spencerville. From there, Crestview rolled through the remainder of the regular season schedule to finish 9-1 (6-1 NWC).

While the offense put up some eye popping numbers throughout the season, head coach Jared Owens noted a great deal of improvement came on the other side of the ball.

“I was very pleased with how our defense improved throughout the season,” Owens explained. “It didn’t always turn up in the final scores, but I thought we had the ability to get key stops when we needed them.”

“I can’t put into words what they have meant to me, our football program, our school, and our community,” Owens said. “They were a group who would do anything for our team. They have shown the blueprint for how to be successful for generations of Crestview players to come. They will continue to do great things in life, no doubt.”

Two of those seniors are All-Ohioans Drew Kline and Wade Sheets. After passing for 1,782 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and rushing for 1,382 yards and 20 touchdowns, Kline was named Northwest Conference Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. Despite attracting double coverage for much of the season, Sheets caught 46 passes for 770 yards and seven scores, and returned three interceptions, three punts and a kickoff for touchdowns.

Other seniors on the team included Painter, Riley Wilson, Landin Burch, Riley Saylor, Derick Dealey, Jordan Perrott, Micah Snyder, Kole Small, Robbie Gonzalez, Gavin Preston, Devan Roberts and Javin Etzler.

While a that group of talented seniors will graduate, younger talent will be back, but the off season will a key to future success.

“All off seasons are important,” Owens said. “Every year brings a new set of challenges and opportunities. It will be fun to see which of our young men make the most of the opportunities they will have.”

Owens also gave credit to his coaching staff and the fans.

“My staff top to bottom exceeds expectations daily,” Owens said. “They are always prepared, love our program, and love our players. They are a huge asset for building our family atmosphere. I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to help teach our young men.”

“Our community was 100 percent behind our team,” Owens continued. “From Convoy businesses donating money to give the opportunity for more students to get to the game, to being loud in the stands, we definitely felt their support and fed off their energy.”