‘Nutcracker’ ballet coming soon to NPAC

VW independent/submitted information

As the Christmas season at the Niswonger gets closer, the excitement for the happiest season of all continues to build.

There will be a special bonus for Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker ballet, presented by Belna Petroleum, to be performed Saturday, December 1, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Ballet Theatre of Toledo Artistic Director Nigel Burgoine will be hosting a free question-and-answer session at 6 p.m. that day for anyone interested in attending. Topics to discuss will include the history of The Nutcracker, ballet technique, and intriguing aspects about Ballet Theatre of Toledo’s production.

Burgoine is a classical ballet instructor and choreographer. A graduate of the Royal Ballet School and former principal dancer with the London Festival Ballet, Burgoine has danced in various countries and continents around the world: places like Australia, Brazil, Africa, and throughout Europe. He danced principal roles in productions like Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty, Giselle, The Nutcracker, Romeo and Juliet, and many more.

Eventually, Burgoine turned to teaching the next generation of dancers and has since served as the director of the British Ballet Organization, as well as artistic director of the Cincinnati Ballet and Ballet Theatre of Toledo.

Nigel’s passion is ballet, not only instruction and choreography, but spreading the word and the magic of ballet to area schools and institutions with educational events and demonstrations. Burgoine has implemented educational programs for dancers and communities in cities in Norway, Spain, England, and the United States and was founder and a member of the London Festival Ballet Education Team. He served as director of the education unit of the London City Ballet and the Dallas Ballet, and has choreographed productions of The Nutcracker, Cinderella, Giselle, Romeo and Juliet, Swan Lake, Carmen, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, Coppelia, and Aladdin.

Burgoine is a legend, with enthusiasm and an infectious love for the art of ballet. He is married to Ballet Theatre of Toledo Associate Artistic Director Anne Marie Getz.

Along with Presenting Sponsor Belna Petroleum, Supporting Sponsors for Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker include Betsey’s Boutique Shop, Humble Bumble Boutique, and the Robideau family — the NPAC Family Sponsor. Season Sponsors for the Ignite 2018-19 season include Chuck and Karen Koch, StateWide Ford Lincoln, and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.

Tickets for Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker can be purchased through the Box Office Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 419.238.6722 and online at NPACVW.ORG

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.