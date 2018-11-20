Clarabelle Lehman

Clarabelle Lehman, 90, of Van Wert, died at 9:55 p.m. Monday, November 20, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born December 23, 1927, in Paulding County, the daughter John and Carrie (Shaffer) Kemler, who both preceded her in death. On June 17, 1950, she married Floyd Allen Lehman, who died October 7, 2014.

Survivors include three sons, Gary A. Lehman and Dale R. (Judy) Lehman, both of Van Wert, and Dana B. (Balinda) Lehman of Summerville, South Carolina; two sisters, Caralou Ashbaugh of Georgia and Joan Sullinger of Kenton; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A sister, Elaine Robey; and one brother, Howard Kemler, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 24, at First Church of God in Van Wert, with the Rev. Ben Brigham officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. Friday, November 23, and 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday, all at the church, 314 S. Harrison St. in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: First Church of God.

