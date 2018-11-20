Blackmore to pitch at Miami

Surrounded by family, friends and coaches, Lawson Blackmore signed his letter of intent on Monday to continue his academic & baseball career at Miami (OH) University next year. Blackmore, the son of Greg and Shari Blackmore, will be a four year letterman on the Van Wert High School baseball team this spring. He’s thrown 92.2 innings for the Cougars during that time and has a 0.91 ERA while giving up 42 hits and striking out 119 hitters. Offensively, Blackmore led the Cougars in home runs last year and was third on the team in batting average (.424) and RBIs (12). Lawson was voted to the First Team All-Western Buckeye League & First Team Northwest Ohio All-District (Div II) teams in 2018. Lawson will be majoring in Pre-Medical Studies & Biology at Miami. Photo submitted