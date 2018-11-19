WCS announces Grand Illumination event

VW independent/submitted information

WREN — The Wren Christmas Society put up decorations in that village on Saturday, November 17, and the Grand Illumination will be held this coming Saturday, November 24, at dark (approximately 6 p.m.).

The winner of the “Create Your Own Christmas Scene” contest will be announced on Tuesday, and that child will get to turn on the lights this year.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in Wren at the Santa House at the corner of Ohio 49 and Jackson Street on Saturday, December 15, and Friday and Saturday, December 21-22, from 6 to 8 p.m. Carriage rides, hot chocolate and cookies will be available during Santa hours.