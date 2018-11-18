Fort Loramie ends Crestview’s season

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

LIMA — Fort Loramie snapped a 14-14 tie by returning the second half kickoff for a touchdown and from there the Redskins were in control on the way to a 48-20 Division VII Region 28 championship game win over the Crestview Knights at Spartan Stadium on Saturday.

Crestview’s (11-2) finished with a regional runner-up trophy for the second time in three seasons, while Fort Loramie (12-1) advanced to the Division VII state semifinals against McComb at Wapakoneta on Saturday. The Panthers upset Edgerton 33-18 at Fred Brown Stadium in Defiance.

Fort Loramie’s Carter Mescher grabbed the kickoff to start the third quarter and raced 81 yards to give his team a 21-14 lead. From there, the Redskins never looked back.

Crestview gambled and lost on a fourth and short conversion at the Fort Loramie 42, and the Redskins marched 58 yards in six plays, scoring on a 21 yard touchdown run by quarterback Collin Moore.

After a Crestview three and out and a short punt, the Redskins scored on a 54 yard run by Moore to increase the lead to 34-14 with 5:22 left in the quarter.

“They are strong, fast and physical,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said of Fort Loramie. “They made us earn every yard.”

Drew Kline got the Knights back on the board with a scrambling eight yard touchdown pass to Derick Dealey to make it 34-20, a score that stood at the end of the period. Kline went on to tally 159 yards rushing on 13 carries, and completed 11 of 26 passes for 117 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Nine of his completions went to Dealey for 100 yards.

After a Fort Loramie punt, the Knights were forced to start a drive at their own two yard line, but four plays later a fumble gave the Redskins the ball at the Crestview 18 yard line, which led to Moore’s fourth rushing touchdown, a three yarder that extended the lead to 41-20.

Kline was intercepted on the ensuing drive and Moore fired a one yard touchdown strike to Mescher with 5:44 left. Moore finished the game with 18 carries for 120 yards and four touchdowns, while completing 5 of 13 passes for 38 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The game began as a defensive struggle. Crestview turned the ball over on downs twice in the first quarter and once in the second quarter, but Kline got the Knights on the scoreboard with a 22 yard run and a two point conversion pass to Landin Burch at the 6:55 mark. It was the only time Crestview enjoyed a lead.

Fort Loramie answered just 55 seconds later, when Mescher took a handoff on a jet sweep and sprinted 60 yards for a touchdown. In addition to the special teams touchdown, the senior speedster finished with three carries for 82 yards, and as a team, the Redskins finished with 271 rushing yards.

The Knights, who had four turnovers in the game, fumbled on the next drive and Moore scored on a seven yard touchdown run to give the Redskins a 14-8 advantage.

Crestview’s next possession began at the Knight 10 yard line and Kline electrified the crowd with an 80 yard run, then four plays later Dealey scored from three yards out to tie the game at 14 with 55 seconds remaining until halftime. Fort Loramie was able to attempt a 32 yard field as time expired, but the kick was no good.

The game marked the final one for 14 Crestview seniors, including two All-Ohioans – Kline and Wade Sheets.

“Our seniors are the winningest team in our history,” Owens said. “ They helped build our program, and they will continue to achieve great things as they all have great futures ahead of them.”

Scoring summary

Fort Loramie 0 14 20 14 – 48

Crestview 0 14 6 0 – 20

6:55 2nd qtr: Drew Kline 22 yard run (Kline pass to Landin Burch)

5:50 2nd qtr: Carter Mescher 60 yard run (Beltran Dorado LaFarga kick)

3:29 2nd qtr: Collin Moore 7 yard run (Beltran Dorado LaFarga kick)

0:55 2nd qtr: Derick Dealey 3 yard run (pass failed)

11:48 3rd qtr: Carter Mescher 81 yard kickoff return (Beltran Dorado LaFarga kick)

7:17 3rd qtr: Collin Moore 21 yard run (Beltran Dorado LaFarga kick)

5:22 3rd qtr: Collin Moore 54 yard run (kick failed)

1:20 3rd qtr: Drew Kline 8 yard pass to Derick Dealey (run failed)

8:57 4th qtr: Collin Moore 3 yard run (Beltran Dorado LaFarga kick)

5:49 4th qtr: Collin Moore 1 yard pass to Carter Mescher (Beltran Dorado LaFarga kick)