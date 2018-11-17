Crestview soccer awards

The Crestview Lady Knights soccer team held their post-season awards banquet to recognize athletes for their hard work throughout the season. Coach John Dowler and his staff presented Northwest Conference Scholar-Athlete and special awards during the event. Scholar-Athlete Awards (above, left to right) Row 1: McKenna Thompson, Chelsi Young, Jade Sheaffer, Hannah Dickson, Madalyn Ward. Row 2: Hope Loyer, Lindsey Schumm, Kassidy Klinger, Salex Overmyer, Olivia Dealey. Special Awards (below, left to right) Row 1: Salex Overmyer (Coach’s Pick), Madalyn Ward (Captain Award, Coach’s Pick), Jade Sheaffer (MVP, Hustle Award), Chelsi Young (Captain Award). Row 2: McKenna Thompson (Captain Award), Hope Loyer (Most Improved), Kassidy Klinger (Defensive Player of the Year, Captain Award), Lindsey Schumm (Offensive Player of the Year), Caroline Klude (“sie berührt mich”). Not pictured: Chloee Case (Coach’s Pick). Photos submitted