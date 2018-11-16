United Way update

Lincolnview Local Schools recently concluded its campaign for United Way of Van Wert County. School staff increased pledges and donations over last year by $600, while Lincolnview staff and students collected nearly 10,000 food items this year for the United Way’s Day of Caring. Lincolnview also participates in Rivals United. Last year, the district was able to help raise $32,840 to help the United Way support local agencies. United Way photo