Playoff Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 13

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

First it was 224 playoff football teams, then 112 and now 56. By late Saturday night, the number will be 28.

Accordingly, the number of Pigskin Pick’em games continues to shrink with each week. During Week No. 11 I was 9-3 and last week my record was 6-2. This week six area playoff games are on the schedule.

Division VII, Region 28

Crestview (11-1) vs. Fort Lomarie (11-1)

After defeating Minster last Saturday, Crestview is back in the regional title game for the second time in three seasons. Meanwhile, three out of Fort Loramie’s four losses over the past two seasons have come to Minster – the season opener and first playoff game last year, and this year’s season opener.

Spencer Wells may be in his first year as head coach at Fort Loramie, but he’s no stranger to the postseason. He was an assistant coach several schools including Marion Local and Wapakoneta, and was a member of Delphos St. John’s 2005 state championship team.

Having said all of that, I’m going with Crestview. Head coach Jared Owens has his team focused and playing at a high level, and my hunch is the Knights will take home the regional trophy.

The pick: Crestview

Division III, Region 12

Wapakoneta (11-1) vs. Kettering Alter (11-1)

This is a tough one for Wapakoneta. Kettering Alter’s only loss came to Division I Kettering Fairmont in Week No. 1, and the Knights have allowed seven points or less in eight games.

As much as I’d like to see a WBL team win, I think Kettering Alter will be too much for Wapak.

The pick: Kettering Alter

Division IV, Region 14

St. Marys Memorial (11-1) vs. Clear Fork (12-0)

Two no nonsense football teams, but St. Marys has been more dominate in the playoffs. Perhaps the loss in Week No. 10 was a wake up call, but regardless, the Roughriders have rolled to big wins in their two playoff games. I think St. Marys wins this and advances to the state semifinals.

The pick: St. Marys

Division VI Region 22

Fairview (9-3) vs. Seneca East (10-1)

The Apaches can be considered a surprise team, having knocked off two higher seeds in Gibsonburg and Hillsdale. Seneca East needed double overtime to defeat Columbus Grove.

I’m predicting Fairview will beat the No. 1 seed Tigers. The reward for that will be playing the winner of Region 24 next week.

Division VI Region 24

Coldwater (10-2) vs. Marion Local (11-1)

These MAC rivals locked horns in Week No. 10, and the Cavaliers posted a 26-20 double overtime win over the Flyers. The win snapped Marion Local’s 36 game winning streak, which was the longest in the state.

Can Coldwater defeat the defending state champions twice in one season? My instincts tell me no, that Marion Local should win. One concern – it seemed like Marion Local got off to a slow start in a number of games this season. They can’t do that here. I’m going with the Flyers in a close one.

The pick: Marion Local

Division VII Region 28

Edgerton (12-0) vs. McComb (11-1)

12 games, 12 mercy rule endings in favor of Edgerton. Last week’s game against Pandora-Gilboa was supposed to be a close one. Instead, Edgerton won by 44. At least for now, it’s tough to pick against the Bulldogs.

The pick: Edgerton