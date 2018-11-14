2 VW men killed in U.S. 30 traffic crash

VW independent/submitted information

DELPHOS — Two Van Wert men were killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 30 near Delphos.

James M. Patterson, 36, and Jeremy A. Shultz, 30, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, by a representative of the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Dakota driven east on U.S. 30 by Patterson went out of control, traveled through the median and into the westbound lanes of the highway, where it collided with a 2019 Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer rig driven by William D. Wolfe, 79, of West Cliffe, Colorado, causing the Dakota to catch fire.

Wolfe and a passenger, Linda M. Rinda-Wolfe, 61, were treated for minor injuries and released.

The semi’s trailer contained sulfuric acid, a hazardous material, but fortunately no leak was detected. The accident did result in a temporary lane closure on U.S. 30.

Troopers said seatbelts were in use by all people involved in the accident and alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The Lima Post was assisted at the scene by the Delphos Police Department, Delphos Fire and EMS, American Township Fire and EMS, Allen County Emergency Management Agency, Beaverdam Fleet, Knippen Towing, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation, while the Patrol reminds motorists to never drive impaired or distracted, and always wear a properly adjusted safety belt.