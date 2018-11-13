Random thoughts: Crestview and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around Crestview and Van Wert football, a new champion in Division VII, a cold weather warrior, the Cleveland Browns and embarrassing moments.

Crystal ball?

On the way to Wapakoneta on Saturday, WKSD football color commentator Shawn Gerber and I talked about what Crestview would need to do in order to defeat Minster.

Both of us agreed that Crestview’s playmakers would have to make big plays and the defense would have to make some third down stops.

Lo and behold – Wade Sheets returned a punt 89 yards for a touchdown and caught eight passes for 97 yards, while quarterback Drew Kline had a wild fourth quarter touchdown run in the fourth quarter, plus two later interceptions to secure the win. On paper, it was a three yard touchdown run, but in reality he scrambled at least 40 yards before reaching the end zone. Meanwhile, the defense held Minster to just 1 of 9 on third down, which proved to be huge in the game.

All around, it was a very impressive performance by the Knights.

Someone different

Thanks to Crestview’s win over Minster, a MAC school will not play for a state championship in Division VII.

Since it’s inception in 2013, a MAC school has appeared in each Division VII title game, and Midwest Athletic Conference teams have won four of the five games.

So in a sense, Crestview made a little history with the regional semifinal win over the Wildcats and now, the Knights are one of eight contenders for this year’s Division VII state championship.

James Lautzenheiser – A Man’s Man

There’s no getting around it – it was cold during Saturday night’s games, as it should be during November football games in Ohio.

Most people were bundled up in coats, blankets or whatever was warm, but not Crestview assistant coach James Lautzenheiser. He was dressed in shorts.

I’m impressed sir, and I salute you. You’re a Man’s Man.

What an exciting season

Obviously the season didn’t end as hoped for Van Wert, but what a season it was. The Cougars energized their fans with eight straight wins, a home playoff berth and win and a lifetime of memories.

The players and coaches should be commended for what was truly a fun season.

The buzz in Week No. 11 at Eggerss Stadium was simply incredible as was the atmosphere in the days leading up to last Saturday’s game, and the fans should be proud of the support they showed this team.

Finally?

Have the Cleveland Browns truly started on the road to better days? If Sunday’s game against Atlanta is any indication, the answer is yes.

Baker Mayfield looked very good. Nick Chubb looked like the steal of the draft. Denzel Ward has been better than expected. Of course, there’s much more work to be done, but some pieces are falling into place.

I’m quite positive there will be a coaching change once the season is complete and if John Dorsey is truly allowed to run the search and pick a coach, I think you’ll see even better days.

Embarrassing moments

Along the theme of random thoughts, I have a couple of embarrassing moments to share.

When I first started covering the Crestview Knights, I tried to get up to speed as quickly as possible.

It was the start of Drew Kline’s sophomore year, but for some reason I thought his name was Derek. After a couple of times of calling him Derek, Crestview head coach Jared Owens said “Do you mean Drew? His name is Drew.” Oops. Red face.

The other moment I’ll share is when I was making contact with some of the winter sports coaches. I thought I had emailed who I thought was Van Wert’s bowling coach. It turns out I really mailed wrestling coach Ben Collins, whose response was “No, but I am the head wrestling coach.” Oops. Red face.

It worked out though. Whenever I see or email him, I call him the bowling coach.

If you have any thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.