L’view has Veterans Day kudos

To the Editor:

On behalf of Lincolnview Schools, I would like to take this time to thank our students, staff, and community members for helping to make our 2018 Veterans Day program a success. It was such an honor to have 96 veterans present for our program.

I am very proud of every person who brought a veteran with them, submitted a name of a veteran to be honored, or submitted a name to be paid tribute to in our memorial portion of the program. I would also like to thank the American Legion Post 178 for their generous donation to our program, as well as for sponsoring refreshments for our veterans and their families.

Another “thank you” goes to the following area businesses for their donations to our veterans: Burger King of Van Wert, Van Wert and Paulding Dairy Queen, Taco Bell of Van Wert, Arby’s of Van Wert, and Pizza Hut of Van Wert.

Lincolnview is very proud of all veterans and grateful for the service they have given to our country. Our veterans are treasures, so make certain you thank a veteran — not only on Veterans Day, but all year long.

Thank you again to the entire Lincolnview community,

Mrs. Stephanie Renner

Program Coordinator

via email