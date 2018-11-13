Library to host author of Cincy Reds book

VW independent/submitted information

During the decade of the Seventies, Cincinnati’s “Big Red Machine” was the talk of baseball. Sparked by the likes of Rose, Morgan, Bench, and Perez, the Reds would strike World Series gold with back-to-back titles in 1975 and 1976. Yet these teams were made up of more than just the “Great Eight” starters. They included many lesser-known names that time has forgotten.

Queen City Dynastytells the stories of allthe coaches and players who comprised perhaps the greatest team in the history of the game. Filled with facts, statistics, and trivia galore, this book is the perfect Christmas gift and a must for any Reds fan.

Join author Mark Figley on Saturday, November 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Reading Room of Brumback Library, 215 W. Main St. in Van Wert. Books will be available for purchase for $15.