Billy K. Flanagan

Billy K. Flanagan, 91, of Southern Pines, North Carolina, passed away at the Greens of Pinehurst on Sunday, November 11, 2018.

He was born February 4, 1927, in Van Wert, the son of Jasper and Bernice (Blank) Flanagan, who both preceded him in death. He married Gloria Margaret Acker Flanagan, who also preceded him in death.

Billy had graduated from the Marsh Foundation School in the Van Wert City Schools system, Class of 1945. After graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Army. Billy re-enlisted and served for a total of 44 years, 22 as a non-commissioned officer and 22 as a commissioned officer before his retirement in the late 1980s as a chief warrant officer (CW4). His honored career earned him a place in the Ordinancy Hall of Fame.

He is survived by their children, Bernerd Flanagan of Barre, Vermont, and Shelly (Les) Smith of Celina; a sister, Patricia Davis of Van Wert; and many nieces and nephews.

A brother, Bernard Flanagan; and a daughter-in-law, Marsha Flanagan, also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 15, at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Visitation is from 1-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

A graveside service will also be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 19, in Woodland Cemetery, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. that day at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 330 S. May St. Southern Pines, NC 28387

