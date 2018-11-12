Monday Mailbag: November 12, 2018

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about Crestview football, Van Wert football, Eggerss Stadium, basketball season and Ohio State.

Q: If Crestview beats Fort Loramie, who will they play next? Name withheld upon request

A: The OHSAA rebrackets at the state semifinal, so I’m guessing the likely opponent would be Edgerton, assuming the Bulldogs win their regional champions.

Q: What are Crestview’s chances against Fort Loramie? Name withheld upon request

A: The No. 1 seed Redskins are playing good football right now. They’ve shut out their last three opponents and have allowed just 12 points in their last five games. During that span, Fort Loramie has outscored their opponents 244-12.

Having said that, I like the way Crestview is playing right now. Coach Jared Owens and his staff put together a great game plan against Minster, and the team executed it very well.

To answer your question, right now I like Crestview’s chances.

Q: Van Wert should get artificial turf, then they could host playoff games. Do you agree? Name withheld upon request

A: I don’t think Van Wert should get turf for the sole purpose of hosting playoff games. As I’ve said before, it’s not nearly the money maker people think it is.

Would turf look nice at Eggerss Stadium? Of course it would and who knows, perhaps it’ll happen someday.

Back to the playoff thing – getting turf wouldn’t guarantee the stadium would used to host neutral site playoff games, because parking is an issue. One of the things OHSAA looks at is available parking, which isn’t exactly plentiful around Eggerss.

Q: What happened to Van Wert Saturday night? You would think they would have been better prepared to stop the run. Name withheld upon request

A: I’m sure they were prepared. Knowing what a team is going to do and stopping it are two different things. It’s no secret that the Roughriders like to run the ball – they’re not trying to hide that fact from anyone.

No one has really stopped St. Marys this year, and that’s why they’re 11-1.

The Cougars have nothing to be ashamed of. It was a fun season.

Q: Can Van Wert return to the playoffs again next season? Name withheld upon request

A: The Cougars will lose some fine players to graduation, but perhaps this group has laid the foundation for future success.

Some talented players will return and some younger players will have to step up, but I do believe a return to the postseason is possible.

Q: Will Van Wert’s basketball season be delayed because of the football playoffs? Name withheld upon request

A: The November 30 season opener against Crestview will almost certainly be postponed. At least for now, the December 1 game at Lincolnview wil go on as schedule.

Q: Why do the guys on TV keeping talking about Ohio State being in the playoff. They’re not a playoff team. Name withheld upon request

A: Coming from an OSU fan, I completely agree. Yes, the Buckeyes beat Michigan State, but that was more about MSU’s offensive shortcomings than Ohio State looking good, although special teams were great on Saturday.

You have to remember the guys on TV are doing what they can to keep fans interested, which in turn leads to better ratings. If you channel surf to other games, you’ll find they’re saying the same thing about some other teams.

In my mind, it would take a lot for OSU to get in, but it’s still possible. I’m not counting on it.

