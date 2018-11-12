Lincolnview, Crestview run at state

Van Wert independent sports

HEBRON – The Lincolnview Lancers finished 10th in Division III in the final standings at the State Cross Country Meet at National Trail Raceway in Hebron on Saturday. Fort Loramie won team title.

Alek Bowersock finished 12th overall with a time of 16:57, while teammate Karter Tow finished 54th (17:37). Jacob Keysor finished 93rd (18:00), followed by Devon Bill (105th, 18:08), Daegan Hatfield (138th, 18:37), Collin Puckett (156th, 19:07), and Joe Sadowski (165th, 19:27).

The Lincolnview Lady Lancers finished 16th in Division III, and the Crestview Lady Knights finished 18th. Minster won the girls’ title.

Madison Langdon was Lincolnview’s top finisher (87th) with a time of 21:33. Victoria Snyder finished 110th (21:58) followed by Julia Stetler (118th, 22:09), Brayden Langdon (128th, 22:29), Madeline Snyder (136th, 22:35), Rylee Byrne (171st, 24:37) and Dylan Carey (176th, 25:19).

Ragan Harting led Crestview with a 61st place finish (20:56), followed by Emily Gruelach (121st, 22:12), Lauren Walls (129th, 22:30), Lizzie Bowen (137th, 22:34), Adalynn Longstreth (163rd, 23:58), Kenzie Leeth (169th, 24:36) and Lydia Saylor (170th, 24:37).