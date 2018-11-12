Elizabeth Beattie Brumback

Elizabeth “Beth” Beattie Brumback, 88, of Sedona, Arizona, and formerly of Van Wert, died September 30, 2018.

She was born April 14, 1930, in Cleveland, the daughter of Lucile Bolles Beattie and Reveley Galt Beattie, who both preceded her in death. On October 2, 1954, she married David LaDoyt Brumback III in Chagrin Falls, and he died November 8, 2010.

Survivors include her children, Laura B. (Randal) Brumback Reek of Cornville, Arizona, James B. (Janice) Brumback of Edmond, Oklahoma, and David L. (Kari) Brumback IV, of Culver, Indiana; a sister, Gertrude B. Mayne of Sedona, eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A sister, Gretchen B. Swartwout, also preceded her in death.

Beth was a 1948 graduate of Chagrin Falls High School. A physical education major at Ohio Wesleyan University, she graduated in 1952. She taught physical education to elementary students in the Shaker Heights School District following college graduation. An athlete on the women’s basketball and field hockey teams, Beth was inducted into Ohio Wesleyan’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 1980. The highlight of her athletic career was defeating the Ohio State Women’s Basketball Team. Legend has it her hook shot at the buzzer sealed OWU’s win!

Her years in Van Wert included a strong commitment to the community via several avenues. Beth taught swimming classes at the local YWCA for several years. She served on the Brumback Library Board of Trustees for 42 years, serving as president for 12 years and vice president for four years. During her tenure as a Library trustee, she, along with her husband, David, played a key role in the renovation of the original 1901 Brumback Library, along with the Reed Memorial Addition. The project began in 1990 and was completed in 1992. The establishment of the Library Enrichment Foundation of the Brumback Library occurred in 1991. Both Beth and David played an integral role in the Foundation’s formation and continued development. Their lifelong commitment to the people of Van Wert County through the Brumback Library is outstanding.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert, The Church of the Red Rocks in Sedona, and a former member of the Van Wert Woman’s Club.

For many, many years, Beth was a member of the Towns of Harmony Sweet Adelines Chorus of Fort Wayne, Indiana. She held several leadership positions, including show chairman. Beth and Dave moved to Sedona part-time in 1991 and later full-time in 2007 to the same street where her two sisters resided.

Beth’s other interests included hiking, sculpture, PEO Sisterhood, playing in the handbell choir at The Church of the Red Rocks, reading and spending time with extended family, especially at the every-other Christmas gathering in Sedona with all the kids and grandkids, and her sisters and their families. Christmas night dessert at her house was legendary! All of the kids can quote Beth: “Life is uncertain, eat dessert first!”

Beth was known and loved for the twinkle in her eye, her warm smile, even temperament, positive outlook, and wise counsel. Those who had the privilege to know her, loved her, respected her, and held her in the highest esteem. She will be greatly missed by one and all.

Private family graveside services will be held, with the Reverend Hal Shafer officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Family and friends are invited to an informal reception from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, November 18, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 27, at The Church of the Red Rocks in Sedona, Arizona. A light reception will follow.

Preferred memorials: The Library Enrichment Foundation of the Brumback Library, 215 W. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891 or The Church of the Red Rocks, 54 Bowstring Drive, Sedona, AZ 86336.

Arrangements are being handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.