Regional title game pairings released

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the pairings for the regional finals (third round) of the football playoffs on Sunday and among them: Crestview vs. Fort Loramie in Division VII, Region 28. The game will be played at Lima Spartan Stadium.

During the first four rounds of the playoffs, all games will kick off at 7 p.m. Division I, II, III and VI games are on Fridays. Division IV, V and VII games are on Saturdays.

Home team listed first. Pairings include seed and record.

Division I – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16

Region 1

1 Mentor (11-1) vs. 7 Lakewood St. Edward (8-3) at Euclid Community Field

Region 2

4 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-4) vs. 2 Dublin Coffman (11-1) at New Albany Veterans Field at Eagle Stadium

Region 3

1 Hilliard Davidson (11-1) vs. 6 Pickerington Central (10-2) at Gahanna Lincoln Wilbur C. Strait Field

Region 4

1 Cin. Colerain (12-0) vs. 3 Cin. Elder (8-4) at Mason Dwire Field, Atrium Stadium

Division II – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16

Region 5

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-0) vs. 2 Maple Hts. (12-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 6

1 Tol. Central Cath. (12-0) vs. 3 Avon (11-1) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

Region 7

1 Massillon Washington (12-0) vs. 3 Wadsworth (12-0) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium

Region 8

1 Cin. Winton Woods (11-1) vs. 7 Cin. Anderson (9-3) at Lakota West Firebird Field

Division III – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16

Region 9

1 Canfield (11-1) vs. 2 Chagrin Falls Kenston (11-1) at Warren G. Harding Mollenkopf Stadium

Region 10

4 Norwalk (9-3) vs. 6 Sandusky (8-4) at First National Bank Field at Bellevue Athletic Facility

Region 11

4 Cols. Eastmoor Academy (11-1) vs. 6 Thornville Sheridan (11-1) at Lancaster Fulton Field

Region 12

1 Kettering Archbishop Alter (11-1) vs. 2 Wapakoneta (11-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division IV – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17

Region 13

5 Girard (11-1) vs. 3 Hubbard (11-1) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium

Region 14

1 Bellville Clear Fork (12-0) vs. 2 St. Marys Memorial (11-1) at Bellefontaine AcuSport Stadium

Region 15

1 St. Clairsville (12-0) vs. 7 Newark Licking Valley (9-3) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 16

1 Cin. Wyoming (12-0) vs. 6 London (11-1) at Centerville Stadium

Division V – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17

Region 17

1 Orrville (10-2) vs. 2 Akr. Manchester (9-3) at Canal Fulton Northwest Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium, Jim Schalmo Field

Region 18

1 Genoa Area (12-0) vs. 2 Liberty Center (11-1) at Millbury Lake Community Stadium

Region 19

1 Johnstown-Monroe (11-1) vs. 3 Byesville Meadowbrook (9-3) at Zanesville Maysville Athletic Complex

Region 20

1 Wheelersburg (11-1) vs. 2 Middletown Madison (12-0) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Division VI – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16

Region 21

1 Mogadore (11-1) vs. 2 Kirtland (12-0) at Aurora Veterans Stadium

Region 22

1 Attica Seneca East (11-1) vs. 7 Sherwood Fairview (9-3) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 23

4 Shadyside (10-2) vs. 2 Beverly Ft. Frye (11-0) at Byesville Meadowbrook Eugene Capers Field

Region 24

1 Coldwater (10-2) vs. 3 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-1) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VII – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17

Region 25

1 Cuyahoga Heights (10-2) vs. 7 Warren John F. Kennedy (7-5) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

Region 26

5 McComb (11-1) vs. 2 Edgerton (12-0) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex

Region 27

1 Lucas (10-2) vs. 3 Glouster Trimble (11-1) at Hamilton Township Alumni Stadium

Region 28

1 Fort Loramie (11-1) vs. 2 Convoy Crestview (11-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium