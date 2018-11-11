Regional title game pairings released
Submitted information
COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the pairings for the regional finals (third round) of the football playoffs on Sunday and among them: Crestview vs. Fort Loramie in Division VII, Region 28. The game will be played at Lima Spartan Stadium.
During the first four rounds of the playoffs, all games will kick off at 7 p.m. Division I, II, III and VI games are on Fridays. Division IV, V and VII games are on Saturdays.
Home team listed first. Pairings include seed and record.
Division I – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16
Region 1
1 Mentor (11-1) vs. 7 Lakewood St. Edward (8-3) at Euclid Community Field
Region 2
4 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-4) vs. 2 Dublin Coffman (11-1) at New Albany Veterans Field at Eagle Stadium
Region 3
1 Hilliard Davidson (11-1) vs. 6 Pickerington Central (10-2) at Gahanna Lincoln Wilbur C. Strait Field
Region 4
1 Cin. Colerain (12-0) vs. 3 Cin. Elder (8-4) at Mason Dwire Field, Atrium Stadium
Division II – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16
Region 5
1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-0) vs. 2 Maple Hts. (12-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Region 6
1 Tol. Central Cath. (12-0) vs. 3 Avon (11-1) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium
Region 7
1 Massillon Washington (12-0) vs. 3 Wadsworth (12-0) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium
Region 8
1 Cin. Winton Woods (11-1) vs. 7 Cin. Anderson (9-3) at Lakota West Firebird Field
Division III – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16
Region 9
1 Canfield (11-1) vs. 2 Chagrin Falls Kenston (11-1) at Warren G. Harding Mollenkopf Stadium
Region 10
4 Norwalk (9-3) vs. 6 Sandusky (8-4) at First National Bank Field at Bellevue Athletic Facility
Region 11
4 Cols. Eastmoor Academy (11-1) vs. 6 Thornville Sheridan (11-1) at Lancaster Fulton Field
Region 12
1 Kettering Archbishop Alter (11-1) vs. 2 Wapakoneta (11-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
Division IV – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17
Region 13
5 Girard (11-1) vs. 3 Hubbard (11-1) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium
Region 14
1 Bellville Clear Fork (12-0) vs. 2 St. Marys Memorial (11-1) at Bellefontaine AcuSport Stadium
Region 15
1 St. Clairsville (12-0) vs. 7 Newark Licking Valley (9-3) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
Region 16
1 Cin. Wyoming (12-0) vs. 6 London (11-1) at Centerville Stadium
Division V – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17
Region 17
1 Orrville (10-2) vs. 2 Akr. Manchester (9-3) at Canal Fulton Northwest Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium, Jim Schalmo Field
Region 18
1 Genoa Area (12-0) vs. 2 Liberty Center (11-1) at Millbury Lake Community Stadium
Region 19
1 Johnstown-Monroe (11-1) vs. 3 Byesville Meadowbrook (9-3) at Zanesville Maysville Athletic Complex
Region 20
1 Wheelersburg (11-1) vs. 2 Middletown Madison (12-0) at Hilliard Darby Stadium
Division VI – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16
Region 21
1 Mogadore (11-1) vs. 2 Kirtland (12-0) at Aurora Veterans Stadium
Region 22
1 Attica Seneca East (11-1) vs. 7 Sherwood Fairview (9-3) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 23
4 Shadyside (10-2) vs. 2 Beverly Ft. Frye (11-0) at Byesville Meadowbrook Eugene Capers Field
Region 24
1 Coldwater (10-2) vs. 3 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-1) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
Division VII – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17
Region 25
1 Cuyahoga Heights (10-2) vs. 7 Warren John F. Kennedy (7-5) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium
Region 26
5 McComb (11-1) vs. 2 Edgerton (12-0) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex
Region 27
1 Lucas (10-2) vs. 3 Glouster Trimble (11-1) at Hamilton Township Alumni Stadium
Region 28
1 Fort Loramie (11-1) vs. 2 Convoy Crestview (11-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium
