VW Foundation to match donations on Giving Tuesday

VW independent/submitted information

Giving Tuesday, often stylized as #GivingTuesday for purposes of hashtag activism,is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

Following Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year’s Giving Tuesday will take place November 27 and will kick off the giving season by inspiring people to collaborate and give back.

On this day, The Van Wert County Foundation celebrates giving by matching donations made to VWCF charitable organization endowment funds on Giving Tuesday. The match will be up to $10,000 per fund.

On Giving Tuesday (November 27), individuals and businesses have the opportunity to donate to one or multiple VWCF charitable organization endowment funds, essentially doubling a gift with the match of The Foundation.

A charitable organization fund is established by a charitable organization to provide support for the agency’s exempt purposes. The original gifted amount (principal) is permanently preserved. Income generated from your gift benefits the organization now and into the future.

The following funds are open to donation with VWCF match for the Giving Tuesday initiative:

Cross Over the Hill Endowment Fund

Friends of 4-H Fund

NPAC Permanent Endowment Fund

Van Wert Civic Theatre Endowment Fund

Van Wert County Fairgrounds Maintenance & Repair Fund

Van Wert County Historical Society Endowment Fund

Van Wert Rotary General Fund

Wassenberg Art Center Endowment Fund

Wee Care Learning Center Trust

Those interested in giving to The Van Wert County Foundation’s Giving Tuesday initiative can donate through social media — GoFundMe links that will be provided closer to the event — or by check or cash donation to The Van Wert County Foundation, 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, November 27.