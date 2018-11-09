Lady Knights earn awards

The Crestview Lady Knights concluded their volleyball season by recapping the year while head coach Tammy Gregory and her staff gave out various awards to the players. NWC Scholar-Athlete Awards (above, left to right) Row 1: Bailey Gregory, Raegan Hammons, Kaylee Wolford, Kimber Adams. Row 2: Maddy Lamb, Avery McCoy, Laney Jones, Lexi Gregory, Lauryn Black. Special Awards (below, left to right): Maddy Lamb (Knight Pride Award, Most Aces, Most Assists), Lexi Gregory (MVP, Most Kills, First Team NWC, First Team District 8, Honorable Mention All-Ohio), Avery McCoy (Most Blocks, Second Team NWC) Kaylee Wolford (Most Improved), Bailey Gregory (Most Digs, First Team NWC, Honorable Mention District 8), Lauryn Black (Honorable Mention NWC). Photos submitted