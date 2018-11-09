Germann earns prestigious OSBA award

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — A Van Wert County school board member will receive the Ohio School Boards Association’s (OSBA) most prestigious award.

Eric K. Germann, who has served nine years on the Lincolnview Local Board of Education, will be recognized as a 2018 All-Ohio School Board member on Sunday, November 11, during the OSBA Capital Conference and Trade Show in Columbus.

OSBA Chief Executive Officer Richard Lewis will introduce All-Ohio School Board members on the first day of the 63rd annual conference, a three-day convention attended by more than 9,000 Ohio public school board members, administrators and other education stakeholders.

Each year, OSBA names one board of education member from each of its five regions — Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, and Southwest — to the All-Ohio School Board. The award recognizes outstanding service to public education and represents the dedication shown by thousands of board members across the state.

All-Ohio School Board candidates are nominated by their respective school boards. OSBA regional committees then select the five winners.

Elected three times to the Lincolnview Local board, Germann, who represents OSBA’s Northwest Region, was OSBA’s president in 2016. The Van Wert resident and senior solutions architect for Amazon Web Services also has served four times as his board’s president and spent four years on the Vantage Career Center board.

In nominating Germann, his colleages wrote: He “is one of the most earnest, resourceful, dynamic, and outgoing individuals of public education in the state of Ohio. Over the course of his service to our local school district and to OSBA, Mr. Germann has achieved many accomplishments through hard work and perseverance.”

His work with OSBA includes serving as a member of the Board of Trustees, Executive Committee, Northwest Region Executive Committee, and Federal Relations Network, among others.

Germann also has been very active in public education at the national level, serving on the National School Boards Association’s Board of Directors and numerous committees. At the state level, he has testified before numerous legislative committees.

In its 63rd year, OSBA leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions.