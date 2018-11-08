VWAEDC unveils new development information website

VW independent/submitted information

Available sites and buildings, workforce data, local incentives and community information are just a few of the features of the new economic development website recently launched.

“Van Wert County has assets vital to any company looking to locate in the region or expand its current operations and we are excited that everything we have to offer is detailed on our new site,” said Stacy Adam, director of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation.

All programs administered through the VWAEDC office are highlighted on the site, including the Revolving Loan Fund, the county’s Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) and Van Wert Works jobs site.

“We know site selectors are looking at our community online before they call or visit us,” Adam said. “We believe with this new site we are presenting Van Wert County in a comprehensive and beneficial way.”

Economic development takes a team, and links to all of the county’s partnerships are on the site, including the city, county, Business Development Corporation, Van Wert County Foundation, Main Street Van Wert, Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Van Wert Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Collaborative projects such as the Business Advisory Council — a workforce development initiative among our education and industry leaders — developing the county’s strategic plan, and the completion of certification projects are great accomplishments possible because we are all working together to achieve success,” Adam said. “All of those pieces of the puzzle are demonstrated on the new site.”

Adam added that the website development was funded through a grant from AEP and a contribution from the Van Wert Community Improvement Corporation.

All photos on the website feature county employers and community events. The video produced by the 2018 Chamber Leadership class is also on the site: https://vanwerted.com.

“We expect this site to be utilized by our community as much as by business investors,” Adam said. “It is certainly a showcase of what Van Wert has to offer.”