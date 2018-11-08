Chambers lists business awards finalists

VW independent/submitted information

Join the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce when it celebrates and honors outstanding small businesses during its Salute to Small Business Awards Luncheon on Thursday, November 15, starting at noon, at Willow Bend Country Club.

Luncheon registration closes Monday, November 12, and the community is invited to attend as the Chamber recognizes outstanding businesses in a diverse range of seven categories reflecting an independent entrepreneurial spirit. Each nominated business plays a vital role in the Van Wert community and economy.

Finalists for the 2018 Salute to Small Business Awards are as follows:

Spirit of Entrepreneurship — Shine Premium Auto Detailing, Chet Straley, National Door and Trim

Charitable Non-Profit — Main Street Van Wert, Portal 2.20 Teen Center, YWCA of Van Wert County

Service Industry Showcase — Keister and Baker Law Offices, Koch Law Office, Tisha Fast State Farm Insurance Agency

Retail Excellence — TAG/Slusher Jewelry, Curvy Closet, Elite Interiors

Palate Pleaser — Brewed Expressions, 133 Bistro, Truly Divine

Community Champion — Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Service, Andy Czajkowski, The Marsh Foundation

Enterprise Recognition (recognition only, as this category honors those businesses in their first year of operation) — Adriel Inc., AFLAC/Benji Wise, Eastside Auto Repair & Sales, Eric Hurless/Edward Jones, Jeremy Hinton/State Farm Insurance, Just For You Flowers, Law Office of Dawn K. Kennedy, Midwest Sportswear, Pinnacle Treatment Center, Sisters Embroidery & More, Spherion, Stephanie Ann’s Boutique, Stonekote Epoxy Werks, Tech Solutions, and Van Wert Physical Therapy.

Sponsors for the luncheon are Citizens National Bank and Schultz Huber and Associates.

Those wanting to register for the Salute to Small Business Luncheon should contact the Chamber office at 419.238.4390 or chamber@vanwertchamber.com or register online at www.vanwertchamber.com .

Tickets are $20 per attendee, or $150 for a table for eight, which includes lunch and beverages.