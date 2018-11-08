Auto repair shop open

Eastside Auto Repair and Sales, 1109 Lincoln Highway in Van Wert (formerly White’s Garage), officially opened for business on Wednesday. Here, owner Tony Finfrock prepares to cut the ribbon to open the shop while his wife and co-owner, Erin; Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce board members and staff; and Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur look on. Hours for the new business, which offers a variety of auto repair services, including oil changes, brake work, and engine repair — pretty much everything but transmission work — are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent