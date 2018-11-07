L’view to have Veterans Day celebration

VW independent/submitted information

Lincolnview Local Schools will again be holding its annual Veterans Day celebration at 1:45 p.m. this Friday, November 9, in the high school gymnasium.

Forms were sent home with students and are also available on the Lincolnview website. Veterans attending with a Lincolnview student need to report to the high school entrance by 1:30 that afternoon.

“We welcome all veterans to come and be honored,” said teacher Stephanie Renner, coordinator of the event.

For more information, contact Renner at 419.968.2214, extension 2217, or at srenner@lincolnview.k12.oh.us.