D-VII playoff preview: Crestview vs. Minster

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — It’s a rematch Crestview has been eyeballing for a year.

The Knights (10-1) will square off against defending Division VII state champion Minster in the Region 28 semifinals at Harmon Field in Wapakoneta on Saturday.

When the two teams met in last year’s regional semis at Lima, Crestview led 26-13 in the third quarter, then led 32-27 with four minutes left in the game. Minster scored with 1:39 left, then deflected a Crestview pass in the end zone as time expired for a 35-32 win.

This year’s edition of the Wildcats enter Saturday’s game 8-3, with the three losses coming to Coldwater (31-20), St. Henry (34-14) and Marion Local (7-6).

Minster head coach Geron Stokes did not return a request for comment, but the Wildcats are led by dual threat quarterback Jacob Niemeyer, who passed for 1,531 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions during the regular season while rushing for 612 yards and five more scores on 86 carries.

“Minster’s quarterback is accurate in the passing game and has good speed in the running game,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “Their offensive line is big and physical. They protect the quarterback well and are good run blockers as well.”

Alex Schmitmeyer rushed for 957 yards and 17 touchdowns during the regular season and the offense as a whole displayed a balanced attack, averaging 206 yards rushing, 153 yards passing and 30 points per game.

Minster’s defensive unit gave up 20 points per game during the regular season, but in the last four outings, including last week’s playoff win over Riverside the Wildcats have given up 28 total points, including 15 to New Bremen and just seven to Marion Local. The Wildcats also intercepted 18 passes during the regular season.

“They play very disciplined,” Owens said of Minster’s defense. “They are always in position and are difficult to fool. You have to be able to make blocks and make plays to beat them.”

While Minster defeated Riverside 51-6 last Saturday, Crestview used a balanced attack to beat Miami Valley Christian Academy 51-30. The Knights rushed for 259 yards and threw for 212 more in the win.

“I thought that our offensive line played well,” Owens said. “They did a great job with their mental preparation throughout and played physical during the game.”

Through 11 games, Drew Kline has completed 92 of 163 passes for 1,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and has rushed for 1,126 yards and 18 scores on 142 carries. Brody Brecht has rushed for 795 yards and 15 touchdowns on 112 carries. Despite facing double coverage for most of the season, Wade Sheets has been the main receiving target with 36 recceptions for 656 yards and seven touchdowns.

Isaiah LaTurner is Crestview’s leading tackler (52), followed by Brecht (49). Turner and Carson Kreischer share the team lead with 3.5 sacks and Kline has intercepted a team high five passes.

“We have to execute our assignments in all phases of the game,” said of Saturday’s challenge. “We will have to be physical up front and our playmakers will have to make plays.”

Saturday’s Crestview-Minster game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.