YWCA sets date for Toast to YWCA event

VW independent/submitted information

On Friday, November 16, The YWCA will be hosting its annual Toast to the YWCA of Van Wert County at Willow Bend Country Club.

The Toast to the YWCA of Van Wert County is an annual event that celebrates the strong work that the YWCA does in the Van Wert County community. The event also raises money for the organization to continue serving women and families who desperately need assistance and resources.

This event is a compilation of the Festival of Trees and will include both a silent and live auction of numerous items that businesses and individuals throughout the area have donated. Attendees will see everything from traditional to modern holiday items, as well as rustic to custom pieces. If a beautifully decorated tree or other holiday item is not needed for auction participants personally, in the true spirit of the holiday season, winning bidders are given the option of donating the item to a less fortunate family in the community.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the festivities starting at 7 that evening. Tickets are $50/person and are pre-sale only. Call the YWCA at 419.238.6639 or stop into the front desk to secure a reservation. An Italian-inspired menu will be featured, including a charcuterie table setting, heavy appetizers, Caesar salad, and bite-sized desserts.

“Past support of the toast has been phenomenal and we look forward to hosting another great event for our community, while raising funds to provide the services we do that help so many local women and families in need.” said YWCA Executive Director Kimberly Laudick.

The YWCA general operating hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon on Fridays. The YWCA is a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation funded agency.