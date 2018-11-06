Youth group sets Autumn Adventure event

VW independent/submitted information

Buckeye Youth will be having its annual Autumn Adventure Sleepover from 8 p.m. Friday, November 16, until 8 a.m. Saturday, November 17. The event will be held in the Ohio State University Extension meeting room in the Administration Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Activities planned include a hayride, bonfire, games, food, prizes, movies, and a sleepover. Costumes are optional. All Buckeye Youth members with a currently paid membership will be allowed to stay free. Cost for all other children ages 5-12 will be $10 for the first child and $5 for each additional sibling. This entitles your child to attend the sleepover and have a full year’s membership with Buckeye Youth. Membership includes club meetings, field trips, activities, and discounts on events open to the public.

The event will be well supervised by adult and teen volunteers, although it is recommended that young children be accompanied by an older sibling, parent, or guardian for the overnight. Children of parents staying overnight and helping with the activities may stay free and still receive the membership benefits. Children may stay a portion of the night or all night.

Registration forms are available outside the Buckeye Youth office and should be returned to the Buckeye Youth office, 147 E. Main Street, Suite D, (northwest corner of Market and Main streets) in Van Wert by Wednesday, November 14, with payment.

For more information or to pre-register a child by phone, call 419.238.3546 and leave a message. Someone will be available at the office from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, November 13-15. Buckeye Youth is a United Way agency, and Van Wert County Foundation grant recipient.