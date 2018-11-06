On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s high school and college football broadcast schedules for WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

Wednesday, November 7

WERT: Toledo at Northern Illinois – 6:30 p.m. pregame, 8 p.m. kickoff

Saturday, November 10

WKSD: Ohio St. at Michigan St. – 10:30 a.m. pregame, 12 p.m. kickoff

WKSD: Crestview vs. Minster – 6:15 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

WERT: Van Wert vs. St. Marys Memorial – 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff