On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here are this week’s high school and college football broadcast schedules for WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.
Wednesday, November 7
WERT: Toledo at Northern Illinois – 6:30 p.m. pregame, 8 p.m. kickoff
Saturday, November 10
WKSD: Ohio St. at Michigan St. – 10:30 a.m. pregame, 12 p.m. kickoff
WKSD: Crestview vs. Minster – 6:15 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff
WERT: Van Wert vs. St. Marys Memorial – 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff
