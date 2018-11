OHSAA State Volleyball schedule set

Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

FAIRBORN — The 2018 OHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will begin Thursday at the Ervin J. Nutter Center at Wright State University in suburban Dayton. Divisions IV and III will play on Thursday, Divisions II and I will play on Friday, and championship matches will be played on Saturday.

Below is the full schedule.

Division IV

No. 13 Tiffin Calvert (24-3) vs. Portsmouth Clay (24-3), Thursday,12 p.m.

No. 9 Monroeville (24-3) vs. No. 3 New Bremen (23-4), Thursday, 2 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Saturday, 11 a.m.

Division III

No. 4 Defiance Tinora (28-0) vs. No. 9 Independence (24-3), Thursday, 4 p.m.

No. 18 Versailles (18-10) vs. No. 5 Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (25-2), Thursday, 6 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., 1 p.m.

Division II

No. 3 Parma Heights Holy Name (24-3) vs. No. 15 Middletown Bishop Fenwick (23-5), Friday, 12 p.m.

No. 14 Mentor Lake Catholic (16-11) vs. No. 9 Columbus Bishop Hartley (21-6), Friday, 2 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Division I

Solon (22-5) vs. No. 2 Parma Padua Franciscan (26-1), Friday, 4 p.m.

No. 1 Cincinnati Ursuline Academy (25-2) vs. No. 7 Powell Olentangy Liberty (27-0), Friday, 6 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Saturday, 5 p.m.