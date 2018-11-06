Crestview announces pre-sale ticket info

Submitted information

CONVOY — Pre-sale tickets for Crestview’s Division VII Region 28 semifinal football game against Minster will be available Wednesday night from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. in the high school office and Thursday and Friday from 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. in the athletic office.

Pre-sale price is $8 for everyone, and all tickets at the gate will be $9.

The game will be played at Wapakoneta High School’s Harmon Field on Saturday. There will be a $3 parking fee.

The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the game will kick off at 7 p.m.