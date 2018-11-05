Crestview plans Veterans Day program

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — On Monday, November 12, Crestview High School and Middle School will be presenting a program to honor American military veterans. The program will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the Crestview High School gymnasium, and all veterans are invited to attend.

Any Crestview High School or Middle School student who knows a veteran or currently serving military member that they would like to honor is encouraged to invite them to attend this program. If possible, inform Mike Bowen (bowen.mike@crestviewknights.com) or James Lautzenheiser (Lautzenheiser.james@crestviewknights.com) of who will be attending for planning purposes.

To RSVP by phone, call 419.749.9100 (extension 2214) or (extension 2106). However, no RSVP is necessary.

Crestview schools would like to honor as many people who have served or are serving their country as possible.