CHP named HomeCare Elite top agency

Community Health Professionals (CHP) Home Care & Hospice has been named a Top Agency of the 2018 HomeCare Elite, recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States. HomeCare Elite identifies the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies annually and highlights the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall.

The ranking is developed by Ability Network, a leading healthcare information technology company. It is sponsored by DecisionHealth, the leading source for news, analysis, and instructional guidance for the home health industry.

“I would like to congratulate the team at the CHP Home Care & Hospice and thank them for their commitment to providing consistently high-quality care,” Christine Lang, senior director for Ability Network, said. “During a time of increasing demands on home health professionals’ time and attention, these caregivers and leaders have demonstrated that they have prioritized their patients and created a solid foundation for serving their communities and partnering with other healthcare providers.”

Brent Tow, president and CEO of Community Health Professionals, credits the commitment of the staff and high standards of quality with the agency’s ability to achieve recognition as one of the HomeCare Elite.

“We’re proud of the work we do and this distinguished award really sets our staff apart,” Tow said. “It’s a great achievement and high honor for all of our staff. Healthcare today is being redefined, yet our experience and expertise in home care has stayed relevant. This recognition is particularly meaningful as we continue to strive to meet the needs of our community.”

HomeCare Elite agencies are determined by an analysis of performance measures in quality outcomes, best practices implementation, patient experience, quality improvement and consistency, and financial health. The entire list of 2018 HomeCare Elite agencies can be downloaded by visiting the Ability Network website at abilitynetwork.com/hce.