Knights to Wapak, Cougars to Lima

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert is headed to Lima, Crestview will go to Wapakoneta and both will face familiar opponents in the next round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs.

In the Division IV Region 14 semifinals on Saturday, Van Wert (9-2) will play St. Marys Memorial in a rematch of a Week No. 4 game against the Roughriders, while in Division VII Region 28, Crestview (10-1) will face Minster (8-3) in a rematch of last year’s regional semifinals.

A handful of other games involving area teams also will be played at neutral sites.

In Division III, Region 12, Wapakoneta (10-1) will play Bishop Fenwick (9-2) at Alexander Stadium in Piqua on Friday.

Columbus Grove (8-3) will play Seneca East (10-1) at Frost Kalnow Stadium in Tiffin, while Fairview (8-3) will play Hillsdale (9-2) at Findlay’s Donnell Stadium. Both games are in Division VI, Region 22, and both will be played on Friday night.

In Division VI, Region 24, MAC foes Coldwater (8-3) will play St. Henry (9-2) at Sidney Memorial Stadium, while Marion Local (10-1) will take on Lima Central Catholic (9-1) at Harmon Field in Wapakoneta on Friday.

Edgerton (11-0) will play Pandora-Gilboa at Fred Brown Stadium in Defiance on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the Division VII, Region 26 championship game next week.