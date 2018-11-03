Vantage sets Thanksgiving Lunch Buffet

VW independent/submitted information

Area residents looking for a place to grab a quick, delicious lunch should consider the Cup and Saucer Restaurant at Vantage Career Center.

The Cup and Saucer Restaurant is the career tech lab for students enrolled in Vantage’s two-year Culinary Arts program. Culinary Arts students get first-hand experience in the kitchen and operating the Cup and Saucer. The restaurant is open for lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week, seating guests from 11 a.m. to noon.

One of the biggest events at the restaurant is the annual Thanksgiving Lunch Buffet, which will be held two days this year — Tuesday, November 13, and Thursday, November 14, from 11 a.m. to noon.

This year’s buffet will include a delicious variety of salads, meats, vegetables, breads, and desserts, all for just $8.95 plus tax. Reservations are necessary for this special event and seats go quickly, so be sure to call 419.238.5411, extension 2425, to reserve a spot now.

In addition to having a great meal in the restaurant, area residents can also schedule an appointment in the salon for a haircut, manicure, or pedicure and then have lunch in the Cup and Saucer.