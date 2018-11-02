Tickets on sale for Jefferson Starship show

VW independent/submitted information

Classic Rock is on its way to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in the form of one of the most iconic rock bands to ever hit the music scene.

On Saturday, February 2, 2019, beginning at 7:30 p.m., the Niswonger will host Jefferson Starship, presented by Ciao! Medspa. Tickets for these rock legends can be purchased today to kick off the Christmas shopping season.

The members of Jefferson Starship, past and present, have been exploring the mysteries of music for more than 1,000 collective years, give or take, but who’s counting? Jefferson Airplane founding member Paul Kantner created Jefferson Starship with that collective spirit in mind and carried it with him throughout his life.

Kantner knew that combining powerful creative forces, personalities, and talents could create something far greater than the sum of its parts. Between 1974 and 1984, Jefferson Starship released eight gold and platinum selling albums, 20 hit singles, sold-out concerts worldwide, and lived out legendary rock and roll escapades.

Ciao Med Spa presents today’s Jefferson Starship, a group that remains dedicated to breathing new life into the living catalog of the Jefferson legacy, going to the edge, pushing the sonic boundaries, and staying true to the original spirit of the music, on and off stage.

Times have changed, but the music remains as relevant as ever. Massive hits like “White Rabbit”, “Somebody to Love”, “Volunteers”, and “We Built This City” continue to reverberate in pop culture today.

It will be a night of rock to remember, and tickets and gift cards make great Christmas gifts.

Along with Presenting Sponsor Ciao! MedSpa, Supporting Sponsors for Jefferson Starship include Taylor Auto Sales and Van Wert Vision Ltd. Season Sponsors for Ignite 2018-19 are Chuck and Karen Koch, StateWide Ford Lincoln, and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.

Tickets for Jefferson Starship can be purchased through the Box Office, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and online at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.