Nine thoughts about Crestview’s season

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The Crestview Knights capped off a 9-1 (6-1 NWC) regular season with last Friday’s 50-8 win at Paulding. Here are nine thoughts about the Knights, one for each victory the team enjoyed during the season.

1. Number one was the preseason ranking of Crestview in our exclusive Northwest Conference Coaches Poll, and the Knights lived up to that expectation by capturing a share of the conference title.

2. The seeding position of the Knights in Division VII, Region 28, trailing only Fort Loramie, a team that lost to No. 3 seed Minster in the season opener.

3. The number of times the Knights have finished as NWC tri-champs. In addition to sharing the title with Columbus Grove and Spencerville this season, Crestview shared the title with Delphos Jefferson and Ada in 2014 and with Columbus Grove and Bluffton in 2005.

4. The number of touchdowns scored in the fourth quarter against Spencerville in Week No. 6. Each team found the end zone twice in the period, but Crestview scored the final touchdown on a 14 yard pass from Drew Kline to Griffin Painter with no time on the clock for a 50-49 walk off win.

5. The number of times the Knights scored at least 50 points in a game during the season: 59 vs. Parkway; 53 vs. Bluffton; 50 vs. Spencerville; 53 vs. Ada and 50 vs. Paulding.

6. The number of touchdowns Wade Sheets scored on defense and special teams. Sheets returned three interceptions for touchdowns, two punt returns for scores and a kickoff return for a touchdown.

7. The number of Crestview players named to the All-NWC team: Drew Kline, Wade Sheets, Micah Snyder, Robbie Gonzalez, Brody Brectht, Isaiah LaTurner and Kole Small.

It’s also the number of times Crestview has qualified for the playoffs.

8. 8.3 to be precise, but the average number of pass completions per game by the Knights during the regular season. Crestview made the most of each one them, averaging 16.4 yards for each completed pass.

9. The number of Crestview’s regular season wins. It was the second consecutive season the Knights enjoyed nine wins before beginning postseason competition.