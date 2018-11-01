Feds to provide LIHEAP funds this winter

Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has released $154,948,345 in funds for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which helps Ohio’s low-income households and seniors pay energy bills during the cold winter and hot summer months.

The release of these funds comes after Brown joined his colleagues in a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar, requesting HHS release the funds as quickly as possible, so that low-income households and seniors can get the assistance they need ahead of the harsh winter months.

“Ohioans shouldn’t have to choose between keeping warm or putting food on the table,” said Brown. “These critical funds will help ensure Ohio families and seniors are able to keep their homes warm this winter.”

Brown has long been a supporter of LIHEAP programs. In February of this year, Brown pushed back against proposed cuts to LIHEAP. And Brown has urged both the Trump and the Obama Administration to release LIHEAP funds ahead of temperature changes each year.