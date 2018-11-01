Ellen E. Klopfenstein

Ellen E. Klopfenstein, 92, of Haviland, died Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at the Country Inn Enhanced Living Center in Paulding.

She was born October 3, 1926, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Harold O. and Grace E. (Arnett) Martin, who both preceded her in death. On February 18, 1950, she married Alvin C. Klopfenstein, who died November 22, 2006.

She was baptized on December 3, 1950 and was a homemaker.

She is survived by three sons, Wayne A. (Carol) Klopfenstein of Peoria, Arizona, Lee A. (Desma) Klopfenstein of Maumee, and Roy C. (Deborah) Klopfenstein of Haviland; two daughters, Ruth (Craig) Stoller and Joyce Klopfenstein, both of Paulding; 25 grandchildren; and 47 great-grandchildren.

She is also preceded in death by a stillborn son, Larry; two brothers, Harold O. and David F. Martin; a sister, Glendora Greulach; and two great-grandchildren, Carson Manz and Elaina Stoller.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 3, at Latty Apostolic Christian Church, 12867 Road 82 near Paulding. Burial will follow in the Latty Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday, November 2, in the Latty Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall, Paulding.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Paulding County Hospice or Country Inn Enhanced Living Center.

Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding is handling arrangements.

