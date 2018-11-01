Chamber sets small business event date

VW independent/submitted information

Join the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce in honoring Van Wert County’s favorites small businesses during the 13th annual Salute to Small Business Awards Luncheon being held at noon Thursday, November 15, at Willow Bend Country Club.

The Chamber will spotlight businesses built on an entrepreneurial spirit that play a vital role in the Van Wert community and economy. A business’ nomination is a tribute to its leadership and employees. The chamber will recognize the following seven categories:

Spirit of Entrepreneurship — An individual or business that demonstrates initiative, resourcefulness, perseverance and profitability. Actively supports community-oriented projects through the use of time and other resources.

Charitable Non-Profit — A substantiated history of an established Charitable Non-Profit organization 501(c)(3) with a volunteer Board of Trustees or governing body that demonstrates sound business practices, innovation and leadership in offering human services within the Van Wert community.

Service Industry Showcase — An established business in the service industry such as insurance, legal services or contracting that demonstrates sound business practices, excellence and a commitment to support community-oriented projects through the use of time and other resources.

Retail Champion — An established retail business that demonstrates sound business practices, excellence and a commitment to support community-oriented projects through the use of time and other resources.

Palate Pleaser — An established food service or restaurant business that demonstrates sound business practices, excellence and a commitment to support community-oriented projects through the use of time and other resources.

Community Champion — An established small business or business owner that has exhibited over time exemplary service to our community to strengthen Van Wert County and to improve the lives of our residents.

Enterprise Recognition — This is a special recognition for those businesses that are in their first year of operation. These new businesses demonstrate perseverance, tenacity and a commitment to blaze a new trail of small business success in the Van Wert community.

“For the last 13 years we have been honored to support this event that recognizes the pivotal role that small businesses play in Van Wert County,” shared Pat Ryan, senior vice president/Van Wert city president at Citizens National Bank. “Small business owners support our youth, the arts, and employ our friends and family.These local entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy.”

Schultz Huber and Associates joins Citizens National bank as a co-sponsor of this year’s program.