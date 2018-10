Taylor gives to YMCA

Taylor Auto Inc. recently made a donation of $1,500 to the 2018 YMCA Annual Board Campaign, helping the YMCA reach its overall goal of $30,000. Shown are (from the left) YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab; Taylor Auto owner Gary Taylor, who is also a YMCA Board member and “Rotarian of the Year”; and YMCA Board member Krista Schlemmer.YMCA photo