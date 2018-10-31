Crime Stoppers 10/31/18

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office solve a break-in that occurred at the Van Wert County Garage, 1196 Grill Road.

Sometime between October 19 and October 21, someone entered the far west building on the lot and stole eight Dewalt 18-volt batteries and three Milwaukee battery chargers. Concrete stains will be on the batteries and yellow and red marker paint will be on the chargers. Also stolen was a Milwaukee hammer drill and case; a battery-powered grease gun, possibly Lincoln brand, in a blue case; two rebar tools; two Milwaukee circular saws; a half-inch, 120-volt Milwaukee drill; a tool wrench set, S&K or Ace brand; a Milwaukee Sawzall; an electric staple gun; and a Milwaukee jigsaw.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.7867. You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!