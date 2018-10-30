Extended voting hours now available

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Democratic Party officials noted that expanded hours are now available for early voting at the Board of Elections office, adding that anyone who needs a ride to the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, November 6, should call 419.771.8037.

A vigil and carry-in meal is planned at Democratic headquarters at the corner of Main and Market streets, starting at 6 p.m. Election Day.