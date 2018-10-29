Monday Mailbag: October 29, 2018

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag centers around the high school football playoffs, which begin this weekend.

A note – the most asked question was about the situation involving Van Wert athletic director Craig Hershey, who was placed on paid administrative leave last week. While the matter is under investigation, no other information will be released, which is the appropriate thing to do for all involved.

Q: If Van Wert beats Huron, where will they play next? Name withheld upon request

A: The site won’t be determined until next Sunday and it would depend on the opponent. If it’s St. Marys, I’m guessing some place like Wapakoneta, or perhaps Lima Sr. if that facility isn’t hosting another game. If Orange pulls the upset, someplace east, perhaps Findlay, Tiffin or Fremont.

First things first though. The Cougars need to win Saturday’s game before travel plans are made.

Q: Do you know anything about Huron? Name withheld upon request

A: A little. The Tigers were a fixture in the playoffs for many years. They play in the Sandusky Bay Conference, which has 21 teams aligned in three different divisions – Lake, Bay and River. Their quarterback has thrown for over 1,300 yards and has rushed for over 500 yards. I should have more information in my game preview, which will appear on Wednesday.

Q: How can Crestview’s opponent have qualified for the playoffs without beating a team with a winning record? Name withheld upon request

A: Miami Valley Christian Academy defeated two Division V schools along with a Division IV school. While those teams had losing records, the Lions got a boost by “playing up” so to speak. It also probably helped a bit that they were helped by the fact that one of their games was canceled.

Q: Why isn’t Van Wert state ranked? Name withheld upon request

A: Based on the way the Cougars have played lately, you’d think they would be. Their only losses were to two other Top-10 teams and that was early in the season. Sometimes the rankings are based on name recognition, teams that are well known around the state. Another factor is there are only about 30 media members voting in the poll, and they’re spread out all over Ohio. Perhaps they’ll get a mention in the final poll.

Q: Saturday playoff games are great, because more people have the day off and don’t have to rush to games. Why doesn’t the state move all playoff games to Saturday night?

A: You have a point about Saturdays, but don’t look for a change anytime soon. OHSAA tried Friday night only playoff games last year and it was a failure as attendance and revenue went down. There’s no reason to think it would be different with a Saturday only format.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.