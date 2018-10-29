Apex ends Long Prairie wind farm project

VW independent/submitted information

In a letter sent recently to the Van Wert County Board of Commissioners, John Arehart of Apex Clean Energy Inc. announced that Apex would be disinvesting from the Long Prairie Wind project.

“We have made the difficult decision to conclude our pursuit of the Long Prairie Wind project in Van Wert and Mercer counties,” said Arehart in the letter. “The current policy environment in Ohio, which creates unnecessary market barriers for wind energy, has made our investment in the state a highly risky proposition.

“Apex is blessed to work with communities across the state to create economic development opportunities through renewable energy,” Arehart added. “Our high-quality Ohio portfolio promises to bring hundreds of millions of dollars in local revenue and school funding to the state, along with a critical, low-cost source of power.”

Arehart went on to state that, due to current state policies, it became necessary for Apex to reduce its investment exposure in Ohio and to choose which projects it will continue to advance in the state.

Project landowners will be released from their leases over the next several weeks, according to Arehart.

“We are continuing to advance our other Ohio projects, and this decision will allow us to direct even greater attention and resources to them,” said Arehart. “Van Wert and Mercer counties remain excellent locations for a wind facility, and we anticipate that if and when the state becomes more welcoming to these investments, the area will once again have a bright future in wind energy.”

The Long Prairie Wind project was purchased by Apex in 2014 and would have been located in the southern part of Van Wert County. The project was put on hold after state setbacks created roadblocks for the wind farm.

