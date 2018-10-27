Tickets available for NPAC holiday show

VW independent/submitted information

Even though Halloween is being celebrated today in most Van Wert County communities, the Niswonger is already thinking ahead to that most wonderful time of the year: Christmas. Arriving at the Niswonger to kick off the Christmas season will be “Christmas Wonderland”, a dazzling holiday spectacular that is coming to the NPAC for two shows on Saturday, November 24, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 25, at 3 p.m. Presented by Ciao! MedSpa, “Christmas Wonderland” features glittering costumes, a wonderful cast, and the highest kicking chorus girls this side of the North Pole.

The entire family can start Christmas in style as Santa and his merry helpers take the audience on an unforgettable Christmas journey that includes a number of people’s favorite Christmas songs. Holiday favorites include: ‘White Christmas,”’ “Winter Wonderland,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Chestnuts Roasting By an Open Fire,” “Jingle Bells,” “Away in a Manger,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Let it Snow,” “Silent Night,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “Deck the Halls,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “O Holy Night,” and many more Christmas standards.

Christmas will arrive as the wonderful cast of singers and dancers from London and New York transform the stage into a magical winter wonderland of Christmas joy. With breathtaking glittering costumes, and spectacular sets and scenery, the show parades its way through the wonder of Christmas and the excitement of the holiday season.

“Christmas Wonderland” is a glamorous Broadway-style presentation that has thrilled audiences in the USA, The UK, and round the world. The spectacular show is produced by Spirit Productions and David King, the multiple award-winning and internationally acclaimed British theatre producer who became known to American audiences through the megahit musical, “Spirit of the Dance”, which became one of the biggest dance shows in the world, playing to more than 30 million people worldwide.

Spirit shows have toured in more than 30 countries and they are the first producer from the Western world to have three consecutive tours in China. Spirit Productions owns The Palace Theatre in Myrtle Beach and The King’s Castle Theatre in Branson, Missouri, where its shows play year-round.

Along with Presenting Sponsor Ciao! MedSpa, the Robideau Family is the proud NPAC family sponsor for the Ignite 2018-19 season. Season sponsors include Chuck and Karen Koch, StateWide Ford Lincoln, and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.

Tickets for Christmas Wonderland can be purchased at the Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 419.238.6722 and online at www.npac.org.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.