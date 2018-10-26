VWHS students runners-up in MakerFest competition

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA – Van Wert High School students surprised a lot of people by winning the MakerFest competition and career event in Lima last year — the first year VWHS students competed in the event.

This year, with a total of 82 students participating in the event, held this past week for the Greater Allen County region to promote career opportunities and awareness, VWHS students finished as runners-up in the career tech event.

Events on Thursday consisted of competitions in the area of skilled trades, while Friday’s activities included breakout sessions in a multitude of career areas, competitions in STEM (Science-Technology-Engineering-Math) challenges, and a main exhibit with more than 100 companies represented. The event wrapped up on Saturday with a career fair.

More than 30 high schools and 1,300 students were in attendance on Friday to compete for the MakerCup Trophy, with the top five places earning points for their respective schools. Van Wert High School hoped to defend its championship from last year, but earning the runner-up award is still a significant achievement. VWHS coaches were Kerry Koontz, Zane McElroy, and Bob Spath.

Competition events and local results are listed below:

Bike Physics Challenge — Ali Gemmer, Jerica Huebner, Caylee Phillips, second place; Connor Pratt, Elizabeth Tomlinson, Ries Wise, sixth place.

Build a Tower — Jamie Burenga, Ali Hauter, and Spencer Pauquette, first place.

Business Simulation — Victoria Etzler, Stephanie Geething, TJ Reynolds, eighth place; Jordan Dundas, Nathan Ruger, Jacob Wasson, ninth place.

Cupcake Catastrophe — Max Laney, McKenzey Sanderson, Jaden Wagner, second place; Aeris Blakeley, Storm Matthews, Caton Williamson, eighth place.

Coding Challenge — Jaclyn Srofe, Alisha Tearhark, Cassie Welker, second place; Bobby Spath, Ethan White, Turner Witten, sixth place; Andrew Hamblett, Alison Hauter, Zach Lape, seventh place; Macy Purmort, Hannah Say, Hunter Sherer, ninth place.

First Robotics Faceoff — Nick Carter, Noah Carter, Zane Fast, sixth place; Zach Mason, Billy Ogden, Ian Rex, eighth place.

Pallet Building — Nathan Bidlack, Garret Black, Brad Fuerst, fourth place.

Network Assembly — Alex Black, Andrew Hamblett, Ryan Pratt, second place; Eli Rollins, Troy Weaks, Calahan Wolfrum, fourth place.

Math Madness — Ryan Chen, Katie Hauter, Emma Rutkowski, fourth place; Ryan Pratt, Nathan Ruger, Calahan Wolfrum, seventh place.

Operation — Madison Jarrett, Emma Rutkowski, first place; Jordan Dundas, Adrianna Grothause, Sydney Moore, fourth place.

Retro Tinker Toy — Michaella Johnson, Spencer Paquette, Tyler White, first place; Brodie Kerns, Sydney Moore, Colin Place, second place; Nick Carter, Zane Fast, Hunter Sherer, third place; Ali Gemmer, Lizzie Rutkowski, Rachel Spath, ninth place.

STEM Trivia — Drew Bagley, Elizabeth Tomlinson, Kathryn Wray, fourth place; Gage Chiles, Grace Dowler, Kayla Krites, ninth place.

Paper Airplane — Gage Chiles, Lyrissa Hammons, Turner Witten, third place; Kayla Krites, Ethan Mann, Katie McVaigh, fifth place; Alex Black, Jena Covey, Zane Fast, ninth place.