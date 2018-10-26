Vantage’s Gonzalez wins weekly award

Robbie Gonzalez is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. The senior football player from Crestview attends Vantage Career Center and is the first Vantage student to receive the award. Athletic administrator Trent Kreischer called Gonzalez “a gentle giant” and head football coach Jared Owens said “Robbie is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached, and he has been a great leader for our team and an excellent mentor to our younger players.” Gonzalez also earned high praise from auto technology instructor Larry Davis. “He is a hard worker and is willing to do what is asked of him. Robert is a senior helper and comes back and helps me work with the juniors. He helps mentor them and is thought highly of by the juniors. I have no doubt that Robbie will be successful in his future.” Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent